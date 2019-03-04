PKR to decide Rantau candidate in party political bureau meeting says Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during the excellence award ceremony for civil servants from the Woman, Family and Community Development Ministry in Putrajaya March 4, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said that the party will review all nominees for its candidate selection in the Rantau by-election during the next political bureau meeting.

“We will decide on the candidate in party’s political bureau meeting,” she told reporters after attending an excellence award ceremony for 644 civil servants from the Woman, Family and Community Development Ministry.

On February 22, The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Rantau by-election machinery task force has rejected Rembau’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy chairman Dr S. Streram as its candidate for the Rantau state by-election.

Task force chairman Zuljimmykifli Sahari feared that Streram, who is not from Rantau, would be rejected by the voters there and called on the coalition’s leadership to field a local, Sapian Musa, as its candidate instead.

Dr Streram, who is also the Rembau PKR deputy division chief, said he will not respond to claims made by Zuljimmykifli and that he will let the PKR top leadership decide on who to field in the by-election.

Last month, PKR women’s chief Zuraida Kamaruddin suggested that the party field a woman candidate instead.

The Rantau by-election was called after the Federal Court on Monday dismissed Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s appeal against an election court decision that nullified his victory in the Negri Sembilan state seat in the 14th general election.

In GE14, Dr Streram of PKR was denied access to the nomination centre because he did not have an Election Commission pass. Mohamad was declared the winner of the seat unopposed.