PAS Youth chief: Pakatan lost in Semenyih because of Anwar

IPOH, March 4 — PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s attack on the Islamic party is the main reason behind Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) defeat in the recently concluded Semenyih by-election.

“It is weird for Anwar to repeatedly attack us during the by-election. PAS did not contest in the by-election. In fact, PAS had openly revealed its support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad.

“Did Anwar think that by attacking PAS, Malay voters will support PH, and Umno will have less chance of winning? The answer is no. Anwar’s attack on PAS had caused Malays to hate and reject PH,” he said in a statement.

He also cited Anwar’s accusation that PAS had paid Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown RM1.4 million to end their legal suit as another reason for the loss.

Last Wednesday, Anwar had in his speech at a ceramah in Semenyih accused PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi of paying the sum to Clare to end the legal suit, saying PAS had received RM90 million from Umno in exchange for political endorsement.

Muhammad Khalil also alleged that Anwar did not want Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to win the by-election.

“The defeat in Semenyih will complicate the inner conflict of PH. This will also cause problems to PKR when they contest the Rantau by-election,” he said.

He also claimed the reason behind Anwar’s attack on PAS is because the party had disclosed to Mahathir about a movement behind the scene to oust the latter as prime minister.

Muhammad Khalil also alleged that DAP did not give its full support to PPBM in the recent by-election.

“PAS had challenged DAP to pledge their support to Mahathir as the prime minister, but until today the DAP central executive committee did not make any response. Only PKR had pledged their support after being pressured.

“Parliament will commence soon and of course all the focus will be on this issue. However, PAS will continue to support Mahathir as prime minister until the next term” he said.