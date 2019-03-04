Pakatan will do utmost to win Rantau, says Mukhriz

PPBM vice president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir speaks at the party’s second annual grand meeting in Putrajaya December 30,2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BHARU, March 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not take the Rantau State Legislative Assembly seat by-election lightly, said Deputy President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir.

He said PH will face a straight fight with Umno as the constituency was represented by former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar who is also Umno Deputy President, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“We will not take it lightly, especially when a former mentri besar is set to contest there. We will do our best.

“In the next few days, there will be more discussions (among PH leaders) on the preparations for the Rantau by-election,” he told reporters after attending the celebrations for the 49th birthday of Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Balai Besar here today.

The investiture ceremony for 393 individual recipients was officiated by Tengku Mahkota Kelantan Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra.

Earlier, Mukhriz accepted the award of Ahli Yang Kehormat Yang Pertama (Seri Paduka) Bagi Darjah Kebesaran Jiwa Mahkota Kelantan Yang Amat Mulia (SJMK) which carries the title ‘Datuk’.

The Rantau state assembly seat by-election is being held following the Election Court’s ruling in Seremban on Nov 16 last year to nullify Mohamad’s win in the 14th general election last year.

Mohamad failed in his plea at the Federal Court on Feb 18 to set aside the decision by the Election Court.

He won the seat uncontested on nomination day on April 28 last year after the PKR candidate Dr S. Streram was not allowed into the nomination centre when he did not have the pass issued by the Election Commission. — Bernama