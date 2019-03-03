PKNS committed to building affordable homes

A view of one of PKNS’ housing development in Bernam Jaya July 21, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) will continue to focus on building affordable homes in Selangor to give people in the low and medium income groups the chance to own homes.

PKNS corporate communications manager Ishak Hashim said this commitment was in line with the objectives of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to build one million affordable homes within the next 10 years.

“PKNS is confident that the affordable homes programme which has been branded as ‘Rumah Selangorku Idaman PKNS’ will provide a better life for the people in the state,” he said in a statement today.

He said PKNS had launched the Selangorku Idaman Residensi project in Section 6, Selangor Cyber Valley (SCV) with 864 units including four for disabled persons, priced at RM232,000 each, at a size of 1,000 sq feet.

Featuring a combination of unique and modern architecture, each of the units has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two parking bays, while there are also facilities like management office space, surau, multi-purpose halls, three shoplots, funeral management room, playground, nursery and lifts.

Ishak said construction on the two blocks of apartments was expected to be completed in December 2020 while the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) is expected by mid-2021.

“The residence is located in a smart city close to a major highway, shopping centres and educational institutions which would be a major factor for potential buyers before deciding to buy a home and property,” he said.

He said the SCV which was located near Cyberjaya and Putrajaya was the 11th new growth centre developed by PKNS which could attract investment and business.

Ishak also urged people in Selangor who want to own PKNS to register with the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) as PKNS only accept the names of applicants from the board which had been certified by the Selection Committee for the List of Buyers of Affordable Homes. — Bernama