Semenyih: BN leads by over 1,300 votes

Ballot boxes for the Semenyih by-election arrive at the Dewan Seri Cempaka counting centre after polling closed in Semenyih March 2, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, March 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) continued to maintain its unofficial vote count majority against Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Semenyih by-election today, leading by over 1,300 votes.

According to unofficial results, BN’s Zakaria Hanafi obtained 13,922 votes against PH’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali at 12,601 votes from a total of 27,991 votes.

Zakaria also swept the police vote.

Earlier the Election Commission (EC) announced voter turnout at 68 per cent as of 4pm, or roughly 37,000 out of 54,503 registered voters in the constituency.

MORE TO COME