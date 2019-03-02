Jakim to help clarify vaccinations from Islamic perspective

Jakim will assist the Ministry of Health to formulate a policy pertaining to vaccinations for children from the fatwa’s perspective whether it should be made compulsory or otherwise. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, March 2 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will assist the Ministry of Health (MoH) to formulate a policy pertaining to vaccinations for children from the fatwa (Islamic religious edict)’s perspective whether it should be made compulsory or otherwise.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said at the same time Jakim would help explain it to the public as some parents viewed vaccines to have non-halal elements.

“We recognise their rights as parents but when we look at the bigger picture, when the children (are not vaccinated) they may not be protected from some diseases and they can spread it to others,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after officiating the Kolej Poly-Tech MARA Kuantan’s Let’s Study 2019 programme here today.

As a responsible government, she said, the benefits of the ummah should always be taken into account while respecting the parents’ stand pertaining to their children’s well-being.

“Hence, the issue of vaccinations should be viewed from various aspects including fatwa, human rights and so on, that can be incorporated into a policy for the benefit of the majority of the population,” she said.

Recently, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said MoH would present a proposal to the Cabinet for compulsory vaccinations.

Dr Dzulkefly said MoH had been pressured by various parties for the government to consider of making vaccinations compulsory due to the reluctance of some parents to have their children vaccinated that resulted in death. — Bernama