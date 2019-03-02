BN unofficially wins Semenyih

Ballot boxes for the Semenyih by-election arrive at the Dewan Seri Cempaka counting centre after polling closed in Semenyih March 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 2 — Semenyih returned to Barisan Nasional (BN) today as PAS stayed out and lent its support to the Opposition party in a tight race against the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), unofficial results showed.

According to unofficial results, BN’s Zakaria Hanafi obtained a vote share of 49.98 per cent against PH’s Muhammad Aiman Zainali at 45.97 per cent. This is the first time PH lost a seat it won in the 14th general election after several by-elections.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul obtained a share of 2.22 per cent, while independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng obtained 1.82 per cent.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the final voter turnout at 73.3 per cent, almost 40,000 out of 54,503 registered voters in the constituency.

