PKR denies issuing letter against Pakatan's Semenyih candidate

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said a photo of the letter circulated on social media putting the blame on the PKR Political Bureau was a malicious attempt to cause confusion among PH and PKR members. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEMENYIH, March 1 — PKR today denied it had issued a letter saying it does not support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih state by-election, polling for which is tomorrow.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said a photo of the letter circulated on social media putting the blame on the PKR Political Bureau was a malicious attempt to cause confusion among PH and PKR members.

“I can only conclude that this is the work of our dishonourable political adversaries who have no more political capital,” he said in a statement.

He also said that the letter, on a PKR letterhead and carrying the signature of party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, was different from any official PKR letter in terms of the reference number and format. — Bernama