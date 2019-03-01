Minister optimistic NCP will help people achieve better quality of life

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says within a period of three to four years the leap in the quality of life of the people will be manifested at all levels thus achieving a developed nation status. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin is optimistic that the National Community Policy (NCP) will help people especially the lower income (B40) households to sustain a better quality of life.

She said within a period of three to four years the leap in the quality of life of the people will be manifested at all levels thus achieving a developed nation status.

“For example, the NCP pilot project at the Lembah Subang 2 People's Housing Project (PPR) received a good response and most interestingly, 'Anakku Anakmu' where every neighbour is responsible for babysitting their neighbour’s children when the parents are forced to go out to attend to certain matters,” she said.

She said this after appearing as a guest on Bernama News Channel's Ruang Bicara programme here, last night.

She said the NCP, launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on February 17, was an initiative by her ministry to ensure holistic community development to complement the physical development policies that are already in place. ― Bernama