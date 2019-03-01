Fishermen group: Discuss Penang South Reclamation with us

People line the street in protest against the Penang South Reclamation project at Jalan Masjid Negeri in George Town March 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 1 — Penang Fishermen’s Association chairman Nazri Ahmad today appealed to the state government to organise a closed-door meeting with them to discuss the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project.

Nazri said the state government has failed to make any effort to discuss with the fishing community about the massive project that will greatly affect all of them.

“Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow must hold a meeting with us and listen to our grouses about how this project could affect us and our livelihood,” he said in a press conference at Bayan Lepas.

He claimed that the association’s committee members, including himself, were never invited to attend any discussions on PSR with the state government or the project delivery partner, SRS Consortium.

“They have held discussions and meetings but no fishermen were never invited, we want to know what was discussed,” he said.

Nazri said it was obvious that the state government has no idea about the issues faced by the fishermen.

He claimed that there are 5,000 fishermen who depended on fishing at the site where the proposed PSR will be located.

He said the fishermen will lose their livelihood if the project was to go on as planned.

“The site is a breeding ground for fishes, prawns and crabs, these are our main income so what will happen to us when this is gone?” he asked.

He stressed that the fishermen are not against development but they have to speak up about this because it involved their livelihood and daily survival.

Nazri said since PSR directly affects them it is only right the state authorities discuss the matter with fishermen instead of talking to others who do not know anything about the fishing community.

“We don’t want anyone who doesn’t know anything about us and our livelihood to speak on our behalf, come talk to us directly,” he said.

He said the association had sent letters and memorandums to the state government previously when Lim Guan Eng was the chief minister, requesting for a meeting to talk about the PSR but did not receive any response.

“Three days ago, we sent another letter to the state government requesting for a meeting to discuss the PSR and we hope the new chief minister will talk to us,” he said.

He said the association has a Fishermen Transformation Plan to be presented to the state government.

“This plan will ensure that the livelihood of all fishermen are protected if PSR was to go as planned,” he said.

Nazri said in the plan there are suggestions that the state government prepare modern boats and jetties for the fishermen as the reclamation project will mean they had to go further to catch fish.

He admitted that there were state held public forums previously but said it was not a suitable platform for the fishermen to discuss its issues and present their plan.

“Chow has told us that we must understand the importance of the reclamation project so we are telling him, he must also understand our plight,” he said.

Nazri stressed that they are not demanding for compensation but an alternative way for them to continue to make a living.

The PSR is a reclamation project to create three man-made islands covering 4,500 acres off the southern coast of Penang island.

The project is the funding module for the equally controversial RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP).