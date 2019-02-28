Salahuddin: PAS now feels isolated

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said PAS, which had previously rejected to be with PH, was now worried about the ruling coalition’s strength after winning the 14th General Election last year. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — PAS is said to be feeling isolated and uneasy looking at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) strength now, driving it to continue claiming the existence of a planned no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Amanah deputy president, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said PAS, which had previously rejected to be with PH, was now worried about the ruling coalition’s strength after winning the 14th General Election last year.

“When we asked them to join us, PAS refused. After we won, they feel isolated. If it continues like this, they may be in a state of depression,” said the former PAS vice-president.

Salahuddin, who is also Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, was asked by reporters today why PAS leaders kept harping on the existence of a no-confidence vote plan against Dr Mahathir when PH leaders had already denied it.

He was met after the presentation-of-awards ceremony of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department for 2018 at the ministry, here, today.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had claimed that two parties in PH wanted to table a vote of no confidence against Dr Mahathir. — Bernama