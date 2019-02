Foreign workers throng Kotaraya, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Choo Choy May

IPOH, Feb 28 — The government should monitor migrant workers from India and Pakistan here to ensure their countries’ growing conflict does not expand to Malaysia, said a geostrategist.

Geostrategist and political analyst Azmi Hassan noted that workers from both countries worked in the plantation, construction and manufacturing sectors here, the New Straits Times reported.

Azmi, who described the issue as a ticking time bomb, cited the example of the Myanmar and Indonesian communities in Malaysia that each brought their sectarian conflicts with them.

“The Indian and Pakistani diaspora’s patriotism is strong. This includes those living in Malaysia.”

“Malaysia has not taken sides with either India or Pakistan as we have a close relationship with both nations. Remaining neutral should be the way to go.

“On the other hand, it is difficult to monitor the ill feelings of both nations’ citizens here in Malaysia as most of them live only within their own communities.

“Since they are concentrated heavily in particular areas, despite the skirmishes happening thousands of kilometres away, the high concentration of these nationalities in one area is akin to a ticking time bomb,” the daily quoted him as saying.

However, Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) Malaysia senior analyst Shahriman Lockman told the daily that such a scenario was unlikely.

He said there would not be much tension between Indian and Pakistani nationals in Malaysia and noted that it was not the first time the two nations were in conflict.

He said there was no need to create tension or alarm.

“We do not see much repercussion domestically. The tension between both nations has been going on since 1999.

“I don’t think there would be any national tensions between both countries nationals. Let’s just hope for good things to work out between both countries,” the daily reported.

Wisma Putra yesterday advised Malaysians to postpone non-essential travel, particularly to areas directly affected.