Putrajaya bets on award-winning school module to nip road accidents

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during the launch of a new road safety education module at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre February 28, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Putrajaya launched a new road safety education module (PKJR) today amid heightened concern about the rising number of traffic-related deaths, hoping it will nip the problem in the bud.

The updated PKJR, jointly formulated by the Road Safety Department and traffic think tank MIROS, is expected to be more effective with the addition of visual and interactive learning materials such as videos, animation and graphics, among others.

The Transport Ministry said tackling the problem requires long-term solutions, and it needs to start early by educating children about road ethics.

“We view this matter seriously,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said when delivering his speech at the launch here.

The government concluded the root cause of the country’s high road death count to be cultural and aims to inculcate the right set of values, starting in schools.

“The focus is on making politeness and thoughtfulness a culture among users so roads can be safer.

“Because our children will be the generations to come, they must be taught and shaped by a good culture,” he said.

The PKJR programme was first included into the primary school curriculum in 2007, and expanded for secondary schools in 2012.

In 2016, the previous Barisan Nasional administration decided to update the module. It later formed a “smart” collaboration with MIROS, the Ministry of Education and stakeholders to develop today’s programmes.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik was also present at the launch.

Loke said the project won one of the Prince Michael International Road Safety Awards, a British-based foundation that gives recognition to “outstanding” road safety initiatives.

The award was conferred by Prince Michael of Kent last December 11.

More than 67,000 people died from road accidents in Malaysia over the last decade, children being among them.

Youths aged 16 to 25 recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 2,000 cases reported yearly.