Minister dismisses talk of no-confidence vote against Dr M as Opposition agenda

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the list of 101 MPs that went viral on social media was merely speculation to confuse the people and tarnish the image of the Pakatan Harapan government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― A Cabinet minister today dismissed talk about a possible vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Parliament, which convenes on March 11, as an irresponsible and malicious agenda of the political Opposition.

Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said a list of 101 MPs said to be in support of the vote against the prime minister that went viral on social media was merely speculation to confuse the people and tarnish the image of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Liew, who was contacted by Bernama, said he was sure there would be no motion for a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir who was given the mandate by the people in the 14th general election last year to lead the PH government.

“I am sure that all the MPs from PH and (PH-friendly) Parti Warisan Sabah, numbering 135 of the total 222 MPs, will continue to support Dr Mahathir as our prime minister,” he said.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had claimed of a plot within PH to oust Dr Mahathir as the prime minister and said that PAS would back Dr Mahathir if there was a vote of no-confidence against him in Parliament. Leaders of PH component parties have since rubbished the PAS claim.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, is scheduled to open the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 14th Parliament on March 11.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit from March 11 to April 11. ― Bernama