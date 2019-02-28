Malaysians warned to leave Azad Jammu, Kashmir immediately

Indian Army soldiers patrol a street during a curfew in Jammu, February 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Malaysians in Azad Jammu and Kashmir or areas bordering India are required to temporarily leave the region or the said areas immediately.

The Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad announced on its Facebook page today that the security situation at the India-Pakistan border area, especially at the line of control, was tense and worrying following several incidents involving the two countries’ armies.

“Malaysians in Pakistan are required to always be on standby for any eventualities, including ensuring all identification and travel documents are ready.

“Malaysians are also reminded not to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir or areas bordering India as well as to get travel advice from responsible parties if such trips cannot be avoided,” said the statement, adding that the Commission would continue to monitor the situation.

Malaysians are also required to inform the Commission of any trips away from their areas or places of stay and adhere to instructions by Pakistani authorities from time to time.

The media reported today that tension between New Delhi and Islamabad, who both have nuclear weapons, had been escalating since the terrorist attack in Pulwana, India, on Feb 14 that killed over 40 people and injuring dozens more.

According to reports, Pakistani-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. — Bernama