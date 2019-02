Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaks during the Asian Strategy & Leadership Institute’s open dialogue in Sunway on February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Maszlee Malik issued a public apology today, shortly after some of his followers noticed a strange stream of messages from his Twitter account.

Twitter user azrism had screencaptured two tweets from the education minister’s account early this morning and asked if the latter’s social media account administrator had “forgotten” to make a switch.

One of the tweets read in Malay: “Come... spread love. Reject distant happiness” while another bewildering message read: “Wowww Vitamin D people! This is the problem of befriending those who enter the office 7am and switch on the aircon. Perrrhh best nye”.

The next message that came was presumably posted by the minister personally.

Saya mohon maaf. Twitter saya telah digodam oleh pihak tertentu tetapi sudah berjaya diatasi dengan segera. — Maszlee Malik (@maszlee) February 28, 2019

“I am sorry. My Twitter was hacked by someone but had been successfully overcome immediately,” it read.

Maszlee is not the first political figure to raise eyebrows with his tweets and then announce that his social media account was compromised.

Last month, former defence minister and Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said his Twitter account was also hacked, after he “liked” an explicit video of a scantily dressed white woman in front of a kitchen sink under a post titled “******* the stepmother with force”.