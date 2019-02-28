Dr M calls for caution over racial, religious sensitivities

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the Santai 2-Roda event in Semenyih February 28, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on all quarters, particularly Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, to exercise caution with regard to racial and religious sensitivities in the country.

The Prime Minister said that PH, as a coalition of parties comprising various races, should be careful that nothing is said to offend any race or religion.

“Regardless of whether we are Muslims or non-Muslims, we must not criticise other races or religions.

“If there is a problem of communication, we have to refer to the government and not give opinions in public. That’s not our way,” the PH chairman said when addressing the Johor government retreat with Federal government leaders here.

Dr Mahathir said discussions had to be held within the party so that solutions could be found which demanded the compromise of all quarters.

Dr Mahathir also pointed out that all the four PH component parties — Bersatu, PKR, Amanah and DAP — should not only work for their respective parties.

All the parties had to work closely to derive the maximum benefit from the components of the coalition, he said.

He said that although the parties were different, the desire of the government was the same — to develop the country and the states under its administration.

As such, he said, more frequent meetings should be held to exchange ideas on party activities at the federal and state levels and contribute to the success of the coalition as the government.

“The government is different from the opposition. If we do not succeed, we will be criticised and rejected and we may lose in the next general election,” he said. — Bernama