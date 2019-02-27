DPM launches National Occupational Safety and Health Policy

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail tonight launched the National Occupational Safety and Health (NOSH) Policy aimed at protecting the workers’ rights to a safe, healthy and conducive work environment. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEPANG, Feb 27 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail tonight launched the National Occupational Safety and Health (NOSH) Policy aimed at protecting the workers’ rights to a safe, healthy and conducive work environment.

She said the policy, which was approved by the Cabinet and signed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proved the government’s commitment to improving the quality of occupational safety and health in the country.

“This policy must be respected by both the employers and the employees alike. If not, it can cause a violation of law related to occupational safety and health (OSH).

“Punitive action will be taken by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) such as notice, confiscation, compound and legal action in all sectors of employment. It is no longer a lip service,” she said at the launch of the NOSH Policy and the presentation of the NOSH Excellence Award 2018 and here.

Dr Wan Azizah said the launch of the policy was part of the OSH Master Plan 2016-2020 and a significant event in the history of occupational safety and health in the country.

The NOSH Policy applies to all workplaces, employers and employees who are subject to the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (Act 514), and needs to be reviewed periodically.

The policy aims to improve the quality of occupational safety and health through sustainable risk management at the workplace in protecting employers and Malaysian workers as well as improving national productivity and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran in his speech said the DOSH was now in the final stage of amending the OSH Act 1994.

Among the proposed amendments were to raise the maximum amount of penalties for violations of legal provisions and to introduce more detailed legislation to clarify issues such as the obligations of main contractors.

“I hope that the amendment can be approved by Parliament this year so that more effective and stern enforcement can be done,” he said. — Bernama