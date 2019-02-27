Allegation over road names malicious, says Perak MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters at his office in the State Secretariat Building, Ipoh February 14, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 27 — The Perak government has denied the allegation that Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab here has been renamed as Jalan Koo Chong Kong.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, in a statement, said irresponsible people had manipulated a letter from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to the State Health Department director dated Feb 26 and it went viral on social media.

He said the letter was to inform that MoH has given approval to Health Department’s application to change its address from Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab to Jalan Koo Chong Kong.

“The move was aimed at updating and standardising the Health Department’s address for public convenience as well as for correspondence matters.

“This is based on the location of the main entrance of the State Health Department building and it has been confirmed by the National Heritage Department and Ipoh City Council,” he said.

In fact, Ahmad Faizal said, the Lembaga Tabung Haji building located next to the State Health Department, has also been using Jalan Koo Chong Kong as its address instead of Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab.

“Any information pertaining to the alleged changes of address of the State Health Department office is malicious and aimed at causing anxiety among multiracial and religious communities.

Hence, he urged all parties to stop spreading unfounded information to avoid anxiety and confusion among the public. — Bernama