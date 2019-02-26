Putrajaya expects to acquire four Klang Valley highways in six months

Lim said the government’s acquisition of the highways would save taxpayers from having to pay RM5.3 billion in compensation to concessionaires if toll rate hikes were to be frozen instead. — Picture by Yusof Mat

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The government announced today that it planned to acquire four highways in the Klang Valley — LDP, Sprint, Kesas, and Smart — within six months.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government’s acquisition of the highways, upon which the toll mechanism will be replaced with a congestion charge, would save taxpayers from having to pay RM5.3 billion in compensation to concessionaires if toll rate hikes were to be frozen instead.

Commuters are also estimated to save RM180 million per annum with reduced traffic congestion during peak hours.

“The proposed acquisition of these highways is a win-win-win solution for all involved,” Lim told a press conference here without taking questions.

