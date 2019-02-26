Immigration Dept detain 23 foreigners in Kubang Pasu

Kedah Immigration director Zuhair Jamaludin said there were among 96 foreigners who were rounded-up during the operation which began at 8pm yesterday. — Reuters pic

ALOR SETAR, Feb 26 — Twenty-three foreign nationals, including a one-year-old Indonesian boy, were detained in an operation by the Immigration Department in Kubang Pasu which ended early today.

“Those detained were two Myanmar men, eight Bangladeshi men, three Nepalese men and 10 Indonesians comprising seven men, two women and the child,” he said in a statement here today.

He said they were detained for over-staying and violating their social visit pass.

All of them were sent to the Immigration lockup at the Home Ministry Building for further investigation, following which they will be sent to the Belantik Immigration Detention Depot in Sik, he added. — Bernama