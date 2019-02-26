Don’t wait till it’s too late to get your child vaccinated, parents told

Yeoh speaks to reporters after a forum in Kuala Lumpur January 10, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh said parents and anti-vaccine groups should not wait for a death to occur before allowing their children to be vaccinated.

She said this was unfair to the children because they are not aware if they have been vaccinated and could be the person spreading the disease to their schoolmates and local community.

“Vaccine intake is certainly the parents’ decision but it should be remembered, when death occurs this is a strong case, so do not wait for more death cases,” she told Bernama.

Yeoh said this after delivering her keynote address at the 'Diversity and Inclusion In The Workplace 3: Raising The Bar' programme

Yeoh was asked to comment on the five children suspected to be diphtheria positive and currently being treated at the Sultanah Aminah (HSA) pediatric isolation ward in Johor Bahru. The children, including three girls under the age of four, were diagnosed positive after 52 individuals were screened by the State Health Department.

One of the children is the sister of the 25-month old boy who died, believed to be due to diphtheria last Tuesday.

According to Yeoh, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement on Sunday said that he would table a proposal and policy for immunisation vaccines to be made compulsory.

She said the ministry has not obtained the actual figures on children who have not been given immunisation as this was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

Yeoh also expressed concern over the presence of anti-vaccine groups despite the fact that vaccine injections have been confirmed and scientifically proven to be safe and are given free of charge at government hospitals. — Bernama