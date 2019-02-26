After deadly bus crash, Singapore shuts down heavy vehicle lane at Tuas

The incident caused heavy congestion during the peak morning travel period although the ICA said this had begun residing to normal levels at 7am. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoint Authority is sending inbound lorries and buses back to Malaysia from the Tuas checkpoint after a serious collision killed one person and injured 16 more.

According to the Straits Times, the ICA is directing heavy vehicles to use the Woodlands checkpoint as an alternative.

The paper reported earlier that a bus crash occurred at the location around 4.21am.

“A body was found and there were 16 other casualties conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and National University Hospital,” the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a statement.

The incident caused heavy congestion during the peak morning travel period although the ICA said this had begun residing to normal levels at 7am.