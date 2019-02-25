Passengers rescued from burning ferry arrive in Kuala Perlis

Passengers disembark a ferry bound for Kuala Perlis after it caught fire earlier this afternoon. — Picture via Facebook

ALOR SETAR, Feb 25 — Passengers left stranded when fire broke out on a ferry in Kuah, Langkawi today afternoon, were able to continue their journey to Kuala Perlis courtesy of Ferry Line Ventures Sdn Bhd.

Its Operations Manager Captain Baharin Baharom said, the consortium company with more than 40 ferries offered a courtesy trip to 52 passengers even though the burnt ferry was not registered with the consortium.

“We provided the ferry out of sympathy over what had befallen the passengers, besides fulfilling our social responsibility,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the ferry offering the courtesy ride departed from Kuah Ferry Terminal at about 5.30pm and arrived at Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal at 6.45pm.

In the incident at about 2.30pm, 52 passengers faced anxious moments when the ferry caught fire while travelling from Kuah to Kuala Perlis.

The incident occurred about 15 minutes after the ferry departed from the jetty in Kuah and the fire was believed to have originated in the engine room.

The ferry’s crew, who was aware of the incident, directed passengers to gather at the front of the ferry before they were all rescued by fishing boats and ferries nearby.

All the passengers were safe, except for a woman and man who were injured and taken to the hospital. — Bernama