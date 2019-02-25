IGP suggests houses of worship install CCTV

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said CCTV cameras could help police in their investigations should there be any incidents of any religion being insulted. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Feb 25 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has proposed that the management of houses of worship in the country install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at their premises if they can afford it.

He said this could help police in their investigations should there be any incidents of any religion being insulted.

“If such incidents occur, it can help police to trace the irresponsible culprits. It may be costly but we suggest that the management of houses of worship install CCTV in their premises.

“Most places of worship in the country still do not have such a facility and that hampers our investigations whenever sensitive incidents occur,” he said.

He told reporters this after presenting the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) medal to 174 Royal Malaysia Police officers and members from the Kelantan Police contingent, which was also attended by Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Abdul Rahim Jaafar and Kelantan Police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan.

South Klang Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli was reported today to have said that police arrested a 37-year-old man at 6.15pm yesterday on suspicion of having placed two idols on the main entrance of Surau Sabilul Huda in Port Klang last Saturday.

Mohamad Fuzi said police also cooperated with the State Islamic Religious Department (JAIN) to station its officers and members at several mosques as communications officers, who act as a liaison between the security agency, mosque and community.

“Maybe some houses of worship may blame me (for not placing communications officers) at their premises, but we have to be selective due to staff shortage.

“But we will try to do it (increase the number of communications officers from time to time) because these officers have specialised tasks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IGP said he had issued specific instructions to each state police chief and all 156 district police chiefs to monitor any issues that could spark public outrage. — Bernama