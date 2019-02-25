Fire erupts aboard ferry, all 52 passengers safe (VIDEO)

A fire erupted on board the Kuala Perlis-bound ferry earlier this afternoon. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Fifty-two passengers managed to escape unhurt after fire erupted aboard a ferry, this afternoon.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kedah and Perlis, deputy director (Operation) Capt Zulinda Ramly said during the incident, the ferry was carrying passengers from Kuah Ferry Terminal to Kuala Perlis.

“The ferry left at 2.30pm and about 15 minutes later, fire erupted in the ferry’s engine room. The crew on realising what was happening immediately directed the passengers to gather at the front of the ferry.

Sebuah feri yang menuju ke Kuala Perlis terbakar di perairan Langkawi, kira-kira pukul 3 petang tadi - Bomba



Video awam pic.twitter.com/gWq2lB9uTj — Bernama News Channel (BNC) (@BernamaNewsCH) February 25, 2019

“All 52 passengers were then transferred to fishing boats and ferries nearby that arrived to assist after the ferry’s captain asked for help,” she said when met by Bernama at the Kuah Ferry Terminal here today.

Zulinda said all the passengers were safe except a woman and a man who were injured and taken to the hospital.

A check by Bernama found that passengers were taken to the Kuah Ferry Terminal and at 4.30pm they were still there. — Bernama