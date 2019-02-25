Dr Wan Azizah visits Brunei to enhance bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s two-day official visit to Brunei begins tomorrow. ― Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s two-day official visit to Brunei beginning tomorrow is an important platform in enhancing existing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The official visit is part of a series of introductory visits since she was sworn in as the Deputy Prime Minister in May 2018.

Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Ismail Salam said the visit was a platform to identify new partnerships, especially in trade and investment.

He said the visit would also focus on social development, women empowerment and effective disaster management.

“This visit will provide a good opportunity for both sides to explore new areas of cooperation and at the same time improve the 35 years of strong bilateral ties,” he told Malaysian journalists here today.

Brunei is Malaysia’s seventh biggest trading partner in South-east Asia, with total trade of US$981.2 million (RM3.9 billion).

Ismail said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, would also focus on the best way to care for children with disabilities.

A packed itinerary has been lined up for Dr Wan Azizah including meetings with the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and his consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

She will also hold a meeting with Brunei Youth and Sports Minister Maj Gen (R) Datuk Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan Abidin and later Malaysian citizens living in Brunei.

On Wednesday, Dr Wan Azizah will be attending a roundtable discussion with 40 Brunei industry players and businessmen.

She will then visit the Brunei National Disaster Management Centre before meeting Crown Prince of Brunei Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah.

Wan Azizah will also visit ‘Pusat Bahagia Brunei’, a centre which holds classes for people with special needs, before heading back to Kuala Lumpur in the evening. — Bernama