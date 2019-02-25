Dr M: MACC may not have full info yet on PAS’ alleged RM90m

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after the launch of Metrod Holdings Bhd’s new plant in Klang February 25,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLANG, Feb 25 — Anti-corruption authorities may not have all the details yet on an alleged transfer of RM90 million to PAS, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had yesterday reportedly confirmed that so far, there has been no trace of the said sum entering the official accounts of PAS from state investment firm 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

“That is what MACC says. MACC may not have gotten the full information. It takes time,” Dr Mahathir told reporters after officiating Metrod Holdings Berhad’s continuous cast copper rod plant here.

“Until now, there are many monetary thefts by Datuk Seri Najib (Razak) which the MACC does not even have time to investigate. So, this does not mean that Datuk Seri Najib did not steal just not investigated only. Let us wait — whether there is truth or not,” added the Langkawi MP, referring to former PM Najib.

National newswire Bernama yesterday quoted MACC commissioner Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull saying that investigations since the beginning of the month have found no evidence of the said transaction.

He, however, reportedly declined to answer a question on how many more witnesses would be called and whether the MACC was ready to wrap up the case.

