Two killed in head-on collision in Bagan Datuk

IPOH, Feb 24 — Two men were killed instantly following an accident involving two vehicles at Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk early this morning.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Superintendent Zakaria Abd Rahman said the dead were identified as B. Maheshwara Rao, 26, and M. Shasissegar, 25.

“Initial investigations showed the victims had wanted to turn into a junction and an oncoming Toyota Hilux driven by a 23-year-old man crashed into the victims’ Perodua MyVi,” he said.

Zakaria said both the Hilux driver and a 23-year-old passenger were also injured in the 4am incident, which occurred at Km 16.5 of Jalan Teluk Intan-Hutan Melintang.

“The deceased’s bodies have been sent to Hospital Teluk Intan for post-mortems, while the injured were also admitted to the same hospital for treatment,” he added.