PM: Civil Defence Force benchmark of volunteerism in Malaysia

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiates the Langkawi District APM Complex in Langkawi February 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Feb 24 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on young people to join the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) as it has not only become a benchmark of volunteerism in the country, but being a volunteer can also develop good values and positive attitude among them.

“Positive attitude like being responsible, unselfish, brave, highly-disciplined, friendly and independent can be developed by being a volunteer.

“It will also enable them to have some sense of awareness and prevent them from getting involved in social problems, while at the same time influence their friends with that good values and positive attitude,” he said when officiating the Langkawi District APM Complex here today.

Also present were Kedah Deputy State Assembly Speaker cum Ayer Hangat assemblyman, Honorary Colonel (PA) Juhari Bulat, Kuah assemblyman Mohd. Firdaus Ahmad, APM chief commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab and Kedah APM director Lt Col (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub.

The construction of the RM25.5 million complex, which has various facilities and a six-storey training tower, on the 1.6-hectare site began in 2016 and was completed on January 13 this year.

In his speech, Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, also shared his experience participating in the Civil Defence Corps during his younger years in the 1950s.

“The main reason I shared my experience is that I know the dangerous risks face by APM members when they are discharging their duties. Maybe the risks are not there all the time, but there are times that the risks are very high,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also gave assurance of the government’s commitment to providing support and assistance to APM, be it in the form of financial aid or equipment.

“We want the APM to have the proper equipment for their job. Besides, the APM has also proved itself for being an agency capable of luring membership from various races and become an exemplary model of inter-racial cooperation in the country.

“This is important because when facing difficulties, emergency situation or disasters, racial cooperation is important, especially in rebuilding the affected areas,” he added.

At the event, Dr Mahathir also launched the Permanent Operating Procedure (PTO) for APM Baywatch squad. — Bernama