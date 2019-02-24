Anwar: PD development plan to be adjusted

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters in Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Feb 24 — A little adjustment will be done to the Port Dickson Development Plan as there are several big projects to be implemented in the constituency, according to its MP, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the matter had been agreed upon by Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

“The mentri besar, state executive councillors and Port Dickson Municipal Council president have agreed to give ample space for new input to be inserted even though the deadline (for the plan to be finalised) is near.

“This is because there are several new projects that will change the original plan, involving big tourism and infrastructural projects,” he told reporters after attending the Port Dickson Ponggal Festival 2019 at Bandar Springhill here today.

In another development, Anwar, who is PKR president, said the selection of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Rantau state by-election would be discussed by the PH presidential council soon.

A by-election will be held for the Rantau state seat after the Federal Court on February 18 upheld an Election Court’s ruling to nullify the result of Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan winning the seat unopposed in the last general election.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who chaired a five-man bench, made the ruling after dismissing the appeals brought by Mohamad and the Election Commission (EC) against the Election Court’s ruling on November 16. — Bernama