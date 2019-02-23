Maszlee rejects abolishment of MUET

File photo of Education Minister Maszlee Malik speaking during a press conference at its ministry in Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Education Minister Maszlee Malik has rejected the proposal to abolish the Malaysian University English Test (MUET) and include it in the examination module for secondary schools as it would burden students.

He said MUET is a qualifying test, different from a school exam, so it should not be abolished.

“It cannot (be abolished), there are two different things, in the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) exam, there is already the English Language (paper), MUET is to qualify (for further studies to the degree level).

“Just like the A Level or O Level, but still have to take IELTS (International English Language Testing System),” he told reporters when met after the closing ceremony of the Western Malaysia Malay Teachers Union (KGMMB) Education Seminar here today.

Maszlee was commenting on a report in a local newspaper which quoted several parties who urged the ministry to review the compulsory requirement for MUET and said it should be included in SPM. — Bernama