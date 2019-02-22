Wan Azizah: Govt studying best mechanism to address child sex trafficking

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks at the Chinese New Year celebration held in Taman Muda Ampang February 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 Feb — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is studying the best mechanism to address the issue of child sex trafficking that targets Malaysia for such activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Malaysian government viewed seriously the issue and together with its neighbouring countries were fighting to combat the problem.

“Efforts will be made to ensure the country does not become a destination for child sex trafficking.

“The government will tighten whatever rules to protect our children from becoming sex slaves,” she added.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister told this to reporters after attending the Balakong Chinese New Year Open House near here tonight.

A news portal recently reported that Malaysia was becoming a target for child sex trafficking syndicates following stern action being taken against such activities in neighbouring countries such as Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines.

According to the report, which quoted a human rights activist, the syndicate targeted boys in areas at Bukit Bintang, Brickfields, Pasar Seni and Ampang. — Bernama