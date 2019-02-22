RON95, RON97 petrol up 10 sen per litre, highest prices yet this year

A woman refuels her vehicle at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The pump prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol have risen by 10 sen per litre for the week starting tomorrow, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced today.

They will be priced RM2.08 and RM2.38 per litre respectively, the highest prices yet this year.

Meanwhile, diesel pump price has been fixed at RM2.18 per litre since January 26.

In a statement, MOF said the price increase was due to the rise of average cost of refined product in the global market this week from US$63.11 to US$66.91 per barrel.

Meanwhile, diesel retail price had increased from US$74.38 to US$79.11 per barrel, and the pump price should have been at RM2.33 per litre if there had been no ceiling price regulated by Putrajaya.

The prices will be effective from midnight February 23 until March 1.