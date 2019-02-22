Rantau by-election: Group rejects ‘outsider’ Streram as candidate, prefers Sapian

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate for Rantau Dr Steram Sinnasamy speaks to the media during a press conference on the issue his disqualification in Petaling Jaya April 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, 22 Feb — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Rantau by-election machinery task force has rejected Rembau’s Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy chairman Dr S. Streram as its candidate for the Rantau state by-election.

Task force chairman Zuljimmykifli Sahari feared that Streram, who is not from Rantau, would be rejected by the voters there and called on the coalition’s leadership to field a local, Sapian Musa, as its candidate instead.

He said the unanimous decision to choose Sapian, who is also a committee member of the PKR branch in Rembau, was made by him and 369 members in the task force.

“Sapian is from Rantau, has served in the party since 1998 and was even a pioneer in the formation of PKR at the Tuanku Mambau Club. He has also contributed significantly to the party,” he told a press conference here today.

Also present were Rembau task force members Norafrizal Adnan, Aizul Rizza Nazrin, Zuzamzurin Hashim and Haslinda Mohamad Baharuddin.

However, Zuljimmykifli said if the coalition leadership insisted on fielding Streram, he would abide by the decision and pledged support for the sole purpose of defeating Umno in Rantau. — Bernama