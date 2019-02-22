Police uncover drug-processing lab in stationery shop

NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 22 — The police uncovered a drug processing laboratory concealed within a stationery shop in Taman Merak Jaya, Simpang Ampat near here on Wednesday and detained the owner of the shop.

Penang Police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran said the 30-year-old man was picked up at his house in Bandar Tasik Mutiara following the arrest of his 29-year-old step-brother in another drug raid at around 9.30 pm.

The police team seized heroin weighing 5.4 kg from a lorry driven by the step-brother, he told a press conference here today.

Following the arrest, the police raided the shop and found that the ground floor of the premises was used as a stationery shop while the top floor was used as a drug processing lab.

In the raid at the shop, the police team found 7.7 kg of caffeine, chemicals and drug processing paraphernalia.

The total value of the seizure is RM66,500. Also seized were two cars, jewellery worth about RM20,700 and RM5,000 cash.

“The drugs were meant for distribution in Penang and could feed the drug habit of 14,500 addicts,” he said adding that the shop owner was tested positive for drugs and had previous criminal records for drugs.

The suspects have been remanded until February 27. — Bernama