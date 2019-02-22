Mukhriz brushes aside speculation to oust Mahathir as PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir at a press conference after the PPBM Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JERLUN, Feb 22 — Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir has brushed aside speculation about a plot to oust his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the prime minister and said there is no need for an investigation as it is merely a ploy to divert attention from the Semenyih state by-election.

“I do not believe there is going to be a vote of no-confidence (against Dr Mahathir in Parliament). These people (speculators) want to divert attention (from the by-election) and want to show there is disunity within Pakatan Harapan (PH) when there is actually no such thing,” he told reporters after launching the Kubang Pasu International Exploration Carnival here today.

Mukhriz, who is the mentri besar of Kedah, said he attended meetings of the PH Presidential Council and did not sense anything of that nature.

“This is politics. The matter was raised by the Opposition, so how can we believe it?” he said when asked to comment on the statement by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang that he (Abdul Hadi) had information about a plot within PH to oust Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

The mentri besar said he wanted to focus on resolving the problems faced by the people instead of wasting time pondering about the speculation.

On another matter, he said the state government had never neglected the Wan Mat Saman Canal historical remains but maintenance was proving to be too costly.

“The canal is of high historical value. If it is possible, we want to develop several areas there to draw tourists. The canal is definitely under our consideration,” he said.

Mukhriz was asked to comment on calls by several quarters for the state government to maintain the canal, the condition of which is said to have deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance. — Bernama