X-ray showed Adib with collapsed lung, four fractured ribs, doctor tells inquest

SHAH ALAM, Feb 21 — Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was semi-conscious and showed signs of pneumothorax, which is a collapsed lung, when he was wheeled into the Subang Jaya Medical Centre emergency department on the night of the Sri Mahamariamman temple riots in Subang Jaya last November.

Speaking at the fireman’s inquest here today, Dr MK Nantha Kumeran, 39, said the injured fireman also suffered four fractured ribs, adding that he believed the injuries could have been from a blunt force trauma.

“I examined him and noticed no marks on his face and neck, his limbs were not broken, but there were bruises on his upper right chest wall and shoulders.

“When I touched the upper right chest wall, I could hear cracking sounds, sounded like his ribs were broken, so our suspicion was that he was suffering from pneumothorax,” he said when asked by government lawyer Zhafran Rahim Hamza what triggered his decision to request for a chest X-ray.

The doctor explained that Adib had difficulty breathing, and his blood oxygen saturation levels were half of what was considered normal.

Dr Nantha Kumeran the X-rays showed the fireman’s second, third, fourth, and fifth ribs were fractured, while also showing the latter’s collapsed lungs.

“The injury to the lungs looked like it was from blunt force trauma, as his lungs appeared white in the X-ray. Normally it should appear as pitch black,” he replied when questioned by Zhafran on the probable cause of the lung injuries.

Dr Nantha Kumeran was the 12th witness to take the witness stand.

The inquest had a recess for lunch and resumed again at 2.30pm.

