Toddler killed after being hit by reversing car in Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — A three-year-old died after she was hit by a neighbour reversing her car.

The victim, Annur Sumayyah Syabandi, passed away while on the way to Hospital Pulau Pinang (HPP), from severe head injuries.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang, said a 35-year-old woman allegedly accidentally accelerated her Proton Saga while backing, ran over the girl and then crashed into the wall of a home at Rumah Panjang Tanjung Tokong around 2.30pm yesterday.

“A post-mortem confirmed the girl died of head injuries. The neighbour is being held for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” said Che Zaimani. — Bernama