Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during a forum in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has dismissed speculation over a plot to oust Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad through a vote of no-confidence.

He instead asserted that any effort to destabilise and divert the focus of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to continue serving the rakyat, was not going to succeed.

“They are trying their best to split us apart. It's just a matter played by the opposition to divert issues and it is not working,” he told reporters after attending the forum titled “Conflict of Interest: Analysis and Recommendation on Preventing Political Patronage and Corruption in Malaysia”, here today.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada (Youth) chief said the alliance shared mutual respect and understanding on issues related to the country's governance as well as the well being of all parties.

Recently, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng refuted the claim that two PH allies were planning to move a vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir, while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) President Mohamad Sabu described the allegation as a rumour spread by the opposition.

In another development, Syed Saddiq said that he would not withdraw his police report over the alleged assault by the Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters on the nomination day of Semenyih by-election on Februari 16.

“Kita kena berani kerana benar dan dalam bab ini saya membuat laporan yang benar. I have faith in police in coming out the final report and final action,” he said.

Following the issue, Umno Youth executive council member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris or better known as Papagomo, 36, was remanded for three days from Monday to assist in with the investigations but was released on police bail today.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Abdullah was reported to have said that the investigation papers would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor in the near future for further instructions. ― Bernama