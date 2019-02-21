Muhyiddin acknowledges Semenyih hopeful Aiman’s silent weakness

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks to reporters at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre in Semenyih February 21, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 21 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin acknowledged today Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali's shortcomings as a public speaker.

Responding to questions posed by reporters on the 30-year-old Semenyih candidate's detachability, Muhyiddin said it was expected of a young candidate who has been selected to contest for public office the first time.

“Winning the hearts of the people requires time for one to familiarise themselves with the situation first.

“However he is a smart and learned, which means he has the potential to become an effective representative not now but in the long run,” he told reporters at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre here.

Muhammad Aiman recently gained attention as an ineffective public speaker and his inability to communicate with the media efficiently, following several media observations at his campaigning programmes in the Semenyih state by-election.

Yesterday Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said the 30-year-old Muhammad Aiman was known for not being talkative and was more of a person who emphasised on producing results.

Muhyiddin said Muhammad Aiman's presentation should not be an indication as if the latter was incapable of performing his duties.

“I understand and admit the shortcomings, which is why we will try to improve his performance and groom him naturally.

“For the time being, he just needed more time and I believe he will demonstrate a better performance as we move ahead,” he said.