Minister: Putrajaya owns RTM, Bernama but they’re free to report

Gobind says both RTM and Bernama can decide for themselves their editorial slant and what sort of reports they wish to carry. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo insisted today that state agencies, RTM and Bernama, are free to choose their editorial direction despite being placed under Putrajaya's purview.

After a minister's aide's complaint against broadcaster RTM, the minister said both outfits can decide for themselves their editorial slant and what sort of reports they wish to carry.

“RTM is an agency that comes within the purview of my ministry, likewise Bernama.

“But there is no restriction on what it is they report,” Gobind said after a meet the press event with the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam).

