Five men charged with kidnapping senior citizen in JB

Five men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court with kidnapping a 57-year-old man last month in Johor, February 21, 2019. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 21 — Five men have been charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with allegedly kidnapping a 57-year-old man last month and demanding a ransom of RM1.8 million.

The five, identified as Tio Siang Foo, 55, Lai Wai Leong, 52, Hew Foo Soo, 58, Chiam Eng Long, 37, and Ma Kai Chun, 40, were alleged to have committed the offence at Jalan Belibis 15 in Taman Perling here at around 7am on January 27.

The accused nodded their heads when the charge were read out to them in Chinese by a court interpreter.

They were charged under Section 3(1) of the Kidnap Act 1961, which was read together with Section 24 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

No pleas were recorded and Magistrate Rashidah Baharom set April 17 for the next mention of the case.

In an unrelated case in the same court, one of the suspects, Lai, was also charged with murder.

He was jointly charged with another accused, Chia Way Loon, 26, for murdering Pun Chi Wee, 32, along Jalan Timah 9 in Taman Sri Putri at around 6pm on September 19 last year.

No pleas were recorded from both accused after the charge was read out to them.

Both were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Rashidah set April 17 for the next mention, pending the chemistry and forensic reports.