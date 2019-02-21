Dr M should stay for full term, says PPBM veep

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad poses for a selfie with an Armed Forces personnel at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) vice-president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir should complete his full term in office instead of stepping down halfway.

Speaking at a press conference today, Abdul Rashid was responding to a rumoured vote of no-confidence against Dr Mahathir.

“I don’t know and I haven’t heard much (on the vote of no-confidence). I think this is the work of cybertroopers who have been paid to spread this. I haven’t heard anything of the sort, what I do hear is people coming to voice their support for Tun Dr Mahathir.

“They said let Tun Mahathir finish his job, let him finish his term. I don’t want to comment too much on this because we know there’s someone who is waiting to become the prime minister,” said Abdul Rashid while referring to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

When asked if he personally agrees that Dr Mahathir should complete a five-year term instead of stepping down halfway to make way for Anwar, Abdul Rashid voiced his agreement on a personal level.

He said that if given good health, Dr Mahathir should complete the five-year stint in office.