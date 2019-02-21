Balanced reporting hard as long as media controlled by political parties, minister says

Gobind says media organisations may find it hard to produce balanced reports as long as they are owned by political parties. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Media organisations may find it hard to produce balanced reports as long as they are owned by political parties, minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

The communications and multimedia minister reiterated his stance that such parties should at least limit and declare their stake in such companies, and vice versa with the media organisations.

“It is obvious that as long as the media is controlled by political parties, the very idea of balanced reporting by these media outlets is unattainable.

“It is also difficult for media organisations to say that they will report without fear and favour if they are not transparent about their ownership information,” he said in a speech at the Malaysian Human Rights Commission’s (Suhakam) meet-the-press session.

