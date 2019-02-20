Umno lawyer faces money laundering charges tomorrow

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the lawyer faces two of money laundering charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A legal adviser to Umno and Barisan Nasional will face money laundering charges tomorrow following his arrest earlier this afternoon.

The legal adviser, aged 47, was arrested for allegedly laundering RM15 million from 2014 to 2015.

He was arrested by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers when the lawyer went to have his statement recorded by investigators in Putrajaya at 4.30pm.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the lawyer faces two of money laundering charges at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions court.

“The lawyer faces two charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” he said.

The lawyer had previously represented former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.