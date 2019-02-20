EC: Voters allowed to wear shirts with slogan

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said that voters could now enter polling centre for any election wearing shirts or bring in materials with tagline, slogan, motto or any words printed on them. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Election Commission (EC) said that voters could now enter polling centre for any election wearing shirts or bring in materials with tagline, slogan, motto or any words printed on them.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun, however, stressed that the shirts and materials cannot contain elements of sedition, insult, provocation or touch on racial sensitivities that could disrupt harmony and the voting process.

“Any voters who fail to comply with these instructions will not be allowed to enter the polling centre,” he said in a statement today.

The EC also called on all parties to comply with the law to ensure that the right of democracy could be exercised in a safe and peaceful environment. — Bernama