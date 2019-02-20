DPM: Sirul can return if Malaysia abolishes mandatory death penalty

DPM Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the opening of the Tasputra Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation Day Care and Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Feb 20 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail says the deportation of Sirul Azhar Umar, who was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, from Australia, will be discussed with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“If Malaysia’s mandatory death sentence (for murder) can be changed, he (Sirul) can return,” she said when asked to comment on Sirul Azhar’s political asylum bid that was rejected by an Australian court on Monday.

Dr Wan Azizah was met after officiating the third anniversary celebration of the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM) , here tonight. The event was held in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

Also present were PUCM president Datuk Keith Li and China’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian.

A spokesperson from the Australian Attorney General’s Department said today that Sirul Azhar can be extradited back to Malaysia on the condition that an undertaking is provided that the death penalty will not be carried out.

Australia’s news portals today reported that Sirul Azhar’s political asylum bid was rejected by an Australian court on Monday.

Sirul Azhar was sentenced to death in 2015 for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya.

On banners in Bangsar here which called for the removal of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir and make PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim prime minister instead, Dr Wan Azizah said: “It is a mischievous act to break us.”

On Malaysia-China relations, Dr Wan Azizah said the ties remained strong despite a change in government (in Malaysia).

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and China hit an all-new high in 2018, grew 13 per cent to US$108.6 billion (RM443 billion) from US$96 billion (RM392 billion) in 2017, while the number of Chinese visitors to Malaysia increased almost 30 percent to 2.94 million last year. — Bernama