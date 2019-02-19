Two-year-old Cambodian girl caught in immigration crackdown

ALOR SETAR, Feb 19 — Several migrants aged two to 40 were rounded up in an ‘Op Bersepadu’ raid yesterday and are being held in an Immigration Department lock-up in Bangunan Kementerian Dalam Negeri, Alor Setar, before being transferred to the Belantik detention centre in Sik.

The blitz, which started at 8.30am and ended at 7.30pm, was carried out at homes, business premises and chilli farms around Pokok Sena.

According to a statement today from Kedah Immigration Department director, Zuhair Jamaludin, 11 people were caught for violations under the Immigration Act 1956/63 (Act 155) and Immigration Regulations 1963 for not having valid travel documents, overstaying and flouting the conditions of their pass or permit.

“Those who have been detained are a Pakistani man, two Indonesian men, four men from Myanmar, two men and a woman from Cambodia, and a two-year-old Cambodian girl,” he said.

Altogether, checks were conducted on 85 migrants. — Bernama