Man called up over child abuse video

TAIPING, Feb 19 ― Police here are investigating an online video of a man hitting a boy at a children’s home at Jalan Stesen Hulu here.

District acting police chief Superintendent Razlam Ab Hamid said a report was lodged on Monday at about 8.30pm.

The complainant reported seeing the video on Facebook.

“Through the video, the incident was believed to have occurred at a children's home,” he said in a statement here today, adding the man had been identified and a statement would be taken from him later today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to another,” he added.

In the video, the man was seen using his hand to hit the boy's neck area after the victim was said to have placed a chewing gum on the man's car.